Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after buying an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,651,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 949,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,668,000 after buying an additional 828,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

