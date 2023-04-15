Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 756 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $111.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $123.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

