Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

