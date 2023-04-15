Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $50.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 30,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ventas by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

