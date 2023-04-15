Credit Suisse Group Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$59.50

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Veritas Investment Research raised TC Energy from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.44.

TC Energy stock opened at C$56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.70 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.25%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,148 shares of company stock worth $149,679. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

