Cronos Trading Up 3.8% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $11.25 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00040520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

