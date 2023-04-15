Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 55,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.5 %

Crown Castle stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.91. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.