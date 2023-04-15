Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

AMGN traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,850. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average is $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

