Cwm LLC Has $30.70 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 9,149.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,794 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $30,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

PACCAR Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.72. 2,346,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709,806. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.