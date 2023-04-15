Cwm LLC Has $313.14 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,782,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,108,262 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $313,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,811,000 after acquiring an additional 890,163 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,712,000 after acquiring an additional 659,726 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,401,489 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.