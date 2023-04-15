Cwm LLC Has $39.55 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $39,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,765. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average of $179.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

