Cwm LLC Purchases 3,073 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $36,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.75.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $3.34 on Friday, hitting $213.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

