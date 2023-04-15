Cwm LLC Purchases 4,593 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cwm LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $33,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,983,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

