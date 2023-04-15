Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,476 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 8.09% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $35,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.04. 22,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a market cap of $424.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

