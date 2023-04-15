Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Invests $453,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kooman & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 222,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $30.02.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

