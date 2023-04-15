Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,684 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 508.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 92,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,302. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

