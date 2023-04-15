Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.0% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 266,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,168. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

