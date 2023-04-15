Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Critical Analysis

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -94.59% -73.94% -46.88% Beauty Health 12.13% 1.97% 0.49%

Volatility and Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $34.69 million 3.95 -$32.81 million ($0.75) -4.19 Beauty Health $365.88 million 4.88 $44.38 million ($0.18) -74.83

This table compares Cytosorbents and Beauty Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cytosorbents. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beauty Health 0 2 6 0 2.75

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.12%. Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.77%. Given Cytosorbents’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Cytosorbents on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

