Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the March 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

Shares of Daiwa House Industry stock remained flat at $23.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,990. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.41. Daiwa House Industry has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.