Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,010. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

