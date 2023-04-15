DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $224.74 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $224.74 million and $1.58 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00004921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

