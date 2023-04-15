DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 19,826 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $41,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.47 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

