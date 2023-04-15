DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44.50 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,291,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of TELUS worth $44,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TU. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TELUS by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
TELUS Stock Down 0.7 %
TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.45%.
TELUS Profile
TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).
