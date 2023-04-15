DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 18,195 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of KLA worth $52,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 451.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 52.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $62,798,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $375.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,598,349.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

