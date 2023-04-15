DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,094 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $38,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.21.

Insider Activity at Allstate

Allstate Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

