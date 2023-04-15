Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $56.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

NYSE:IR opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

