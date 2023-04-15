Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $72.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. UBS Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.42.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after buying an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

