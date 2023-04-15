Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $273.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $272.00 to $273.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $277.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

