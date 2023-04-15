Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Position Lessened by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,581 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after acquiring an additional 378,590 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

