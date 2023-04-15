Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $71.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.89.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 194.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 573,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378,590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 470.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

