Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $87.00 at Truist Financial

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $160,242,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

