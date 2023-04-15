dForce USD Price Down 2% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $37.93 million and approximately $1,028.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.30 or 0.00317940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000177 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,186,344 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00649835 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,199.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

