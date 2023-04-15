DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DHC Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

DHCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843. DHC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHCA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 836.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 200,001 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 866,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 57,794 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 828,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DHC Acquisition by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

DHC Acquisition Company Profile

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

