Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Truist Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.90.

Shares of FANG opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

