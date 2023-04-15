Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.