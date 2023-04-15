Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Digital Ally Price Performance
NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.