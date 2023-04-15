Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

