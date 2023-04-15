DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 60,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.