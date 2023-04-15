DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 60,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

