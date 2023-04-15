DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $340,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 75,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 108,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 247,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

