DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 5,380 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after buying an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,781,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,557,000 after buying an additional 1,421,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,010,000 after buying an additional 1,270,320 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of VOD opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Featured Articles
