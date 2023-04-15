e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Truist Financial

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of ELF opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $210,767.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,171.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

