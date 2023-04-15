eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

eBay stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. eBay’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

