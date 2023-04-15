Edmp Inc. Buys 2,019,753 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edmp Inc. owned about 0.08% of Oracle worth $25,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,485,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,717. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

