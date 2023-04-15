Edmp Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Edmp Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4,852.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,463 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.9 %

IRM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. 1,060,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.00%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,971. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

