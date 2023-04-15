Edmp Inc. Invests $6.58 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,375,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Edmp Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Elevance Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,078,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,420,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELV traded down $11.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.46. The stock had a trading volume of 941,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,188. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.75.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

