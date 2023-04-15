Edmp Inc. Purchases New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Edmp Inc. owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.56. 1,803,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

