Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,206 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 335,330 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.32% of Electronic Arts worth $109,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

