Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.39

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.39 and traded as low as C$17.52. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 935,749 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00. In related news, Director Jay A. Forbes bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,849,520.00. Also, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total value of C$622,784.00. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

