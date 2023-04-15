Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
Shares of EDVMF opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
