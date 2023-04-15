Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NETI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eneti from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eneti currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Eneti Trading Down 3.3 %

Eneti stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. Eneti has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 million. Eneti had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eneti will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at $16,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth $2,563,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eneti in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Eneti by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 255,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 176,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eneti by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 168,787 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle.

