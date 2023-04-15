Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.86.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $208.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.